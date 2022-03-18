STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC lets off BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta with warning for flouting order

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday tendered unconditional apology before the Karnataka High Court for dumping solid waste in Mittaganahalli qu­a­rry, disobeying court order. 

Accepting the personal affidavit filed by Gupta, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar noted that in the order Gupta has tendered unconditional apology for unintended disobedience of the court order.

He submitted that he has the highest regards for the court and there was no intention to disobey the court order. In view of the consent granted by Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the dumping of solid waste in Mittaganahalli quarry can exercise, the court added while hearing a batch of public interest litigations filed in 2012.

The court also noted Gupta’s assurance that he will ensure court orders are strictly followed. The personal affidavit is accepted and we do not wish to proceed further against him, the court said, warning that he should be very careful in future.

