Dining within domes

BENGALURU: Innovation is the name of the game. And Bengaluru seems to be acing it. Bengalureans who are looking for a different experience can now dine within domes. With social distancing having been the buzz word over the last two years, this new style seems to serve the purpose as well as provide privacy to those looking for it. Going with the trend are The Dome Cafe and The Shangri-La Hotel. Opened just a few weeks ago, Shangri-La has launched a luxury dome perched on the 19th floor called Dine at Dome.

Set in a private dining bubble with themed decor and the view of Bengaluru’s skyline, the themes used are Indian, Asian and European. To amplify the moment, each dome comes with a personal butler and music system. Ashok Bandaru, executive chef, explains, “The exclusivity of Dine at Home lends us to create handpicked delicacies.

The sky-high dining address is ideal for celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, fami ly g ather ings and friendly reunions.” For afternoon tea, the menu includes items like chocolateinspired bites, Jalapeño Arancini, and Avocado Sushi, among others. For dinner, there’s a curated selection of flavours, categorised into Japanese, Western and Indian. Preserving the Japanese dining ethos, the degustation menu includes Hassun and Zensai Mori morsels, Yakimono grills, assorted Sushi and soups.

The Indian table has chaats, Tandoor Kebabs, Lagan Ki Biryani Pots and breads. Then there’s other western selections like Pears & Beets Salad, Champignon Soup, Veggie Mille Feuille, Butter-poached Sea Bass and Chicken Roulade, among others. Prices star t at Rs 2,500 ++ for one, exclusive of booking charges. The Dome Cafe, on the other hand, which started in 2020, has five outlets across the city, — Yelahanka, Nagarbhavi, Kanakapura, New BEL Road and Koramangala.

Nanesh Gowda, managing director, says, “They are all roof-top restaurants and about three domes are set up in each place (except Nagarbhavi which has five domes). It allows people to have a private set-up while enjoying the city’s skyline but also allows them to feel like they are part of the crowd as the outdoor seating for other guests are also located on the same floor.” Walk-ins, however, are not available. “The booking has to be done one week in advance so we can get everything set up. Apart from romantic dates, we see more people making bookings for birthday parties. About 8-9 people can sit inside the dome,” Gowda explains.