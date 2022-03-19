Kindred souls and sisters

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s mid-March already and the clever Shakespearean soul who said ‘beware the Ides of March’ definitely knew his onions! Our fickle minds just needed alternate inputs to break our sense of ennui. Predictably enough, the war raging in Ukraine was put on the back burner as movies and television took over our intellectual space.

Our discussions ranged from the admirable portrayal of a street-walker by a young actress to a reality show run by a tough and notorious tele-Moghul, who has made herself a ‘zillionaire’ by portraying women as weeping willows or vipers in her serials. And we, the gullible, are hooked! Serious and polarised discussions are afoot about a latest movie depicting a virtual holocaust in the northern state of our country.

I find debating healthy, as we must be able to do so fearlessly in a democracy. It’s when the ‘slimy powers to be’ with an agenda to hijack a healthy dialogue, peppering the narrative with anger and feelings of revenge step in, that we know that we are doomed. I come from a mixed gene pool where my father belonged to the Armed Forces, where a person’s religious, social and demographic leaning had no place in our acceptance of them.

When my father and his regiment ended up throwing rocks at the enemy because they were out of bullets, no one questioned their antecedents, did they? So, when good friend Aslam Gafoor, GM of Luxury Dining, invited us to a very special pan- Asian feast at the Sheraton Grand, I was ready for a change of scene. It was a fabulously curated dinner, in an idyllic setting by the pool-side and the table décor included beautiful white flowers. Our table was full of discerning guests and a sommelier curated cocktails with each course. The icing on the cake was that the evening was dedicated to women!

We were served (very ably) by women maître d’hôtels and the celebrity chef was a lovely Thai lady, Rungtiwa Sorlae! Purrrfect! March is a tenuous month and somehow, without wanting to sound superstitious, this month allows for ill-health and accidents. A couple of misfortunes have dogged my good friends and family.

When it happens three times in a row, one is inclined to believe that someone out there is sticking needles into a doll like replica! Good friend Sarayu Hegde, who is the epitome of all things stylish, displayed big brand apparel and accessories in a swish part of town. I think it’s the Cardi-V effect! By the time I hit her place (after my Marchesque whammy of contracting fever the day before), everything was sold out! Well!

A flute of champagne made all the difference! Meeting with my soeur d’âme always lifts my spirits. So an IndChin lunch at Mahjong Room was a perfect venue for an intimate soiree. Again, an eclectic group of powerhouses coming from different walks of life and meeting up to celebrate friendship is terribly empowering. Over lunch of achingly familiar Chinese food, great cocktails (just one or two, we are working girls!), and hurried exits after a cup of filter coffee, we bid our goodbyes promising to meet up same time next month. Some souls just understand each other.