Twist to the tale

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bharatanatyam dancer, actor, and film producer, Sowmya Jaganmurthy is all of this and more. Jaganmurthy recently made her Tamil debut with the movie Kuthiraivaal, a psychological fantasy thriller, which released on March 18.

The movie revolves around a bizarre dream where the person ‘sees’ a horse without a tail and eventually wakes up to find that he has grown a horse’s tail. Though Jaganmurthy finished shooting in 2017, it took a long time for the movie to hit theatres.

Not commercial material, she feels the movie is not one that will pull people to the theatres immediately. “It is a philosophical, psychological, magical realism movie. That’s what I would like to call it,” laughs Jaganmurthy. The movie has two directors – Manoj Leonel Jason and Shyam Sunder... Jaganmurthy mostly worked with Sunder.

“I took around two days to understand the movie because there are so many layers to it. We took things really slow to get a hang of the roles I am playing,” says Jaganmurthy, who portrays three characters across all ages — a young girl, a middle-aged woman and an elderly lady in the movie. Coming from a dance background helped her approach the roles. “In dance, a character’s costume and make up is given a lot of importance, which we’ve done in this film too,” she explains.

Due to the pandemic, the release date of the movie was constantly getting pushed, but it did make it to various film festivals, including the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. However, her super active personal life kind of kept her so busy that she didn’t have time to worry about the delay in the film’s release. One look at her social media account and you’ll find that it is mostly her fun banter with her filmmaker husband Pawan Kumar.

But having been so close to the movie industry, she deliberately tries to keep her distance by associating herself with meaningful content. “The script has to speak with me if I have to be a part of it. I choose them selectively. Not that I have a lot of them spread across, but I must enjoy whatever I take up,” says the actor. Apart from the stage and screen, Jaganmurthy recently tried her hand at farming. But while trying out many things, she had made sure to ‘maintain her sanity’. Her takeaway from attempting to find that one thing that interests her is: Take life with a pinch of salt. “I don’t think I take anything seriously. I never go to bed holding a grudge,” says Jaganmurthy.

Bharatanatyam dancer and actor Sowmya Jaganmurthy, who recently made her Tamil debut in the movie Kuthiraivaal, a psychological fantasy thriller, speaks to CE about why she picked an unusual genre, her equation with husband and filmmaker Pawan Kumar, and more