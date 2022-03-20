Bid to smuggle antique idol of Lord Mahavishnu foiled at Bengaluru airport

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bid to smuggle an antique idol of Lord Mahavishnu by a 28-year-old exporter from Kumbakonam from Tamil Nadu to Malaysia via Bengaluru airport was foiled by Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport recently. The exporter, a 28-year-old from Kumbakonam.

According to a senior customs official, the 'priceless' 22.5-kg idol, likely to be a few hundred years old, was seized some time ago at the International Cargo Terminal in the airport by the Customs Intelligence Unit. It was seized on specific intelligence input about it. The item had possibly been sent by a truck to the cargo centre.

The smuggler had listed the item as a `New bronze Antique Finish idol' to hoodwink the Customs, the official said.

"To export an antique piece, one needs to get permission from the Archeological Survey of India department. Hence, it was passed off as a newly done piece to get customs clearance," a source said.

The dimensions of the idol are 62.5 cm x28 cm x20 cm. A team from the ASI arrived at the airport on Friday (March 18) and after assessment declared it as "an antique" under Section 24 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

Asked about the cost of the piece, the source said, "We cannot put a price tag on such items. It is just priceless. But in the black market, its value would run into crores."

The exporter was booked under Section 11 (C) of Customs Act 1962 which bans sale of antique items outside the country.

Investigations are on to identify the recipient and others involved in the smuggling incident.