Danger lurks as civic bodies fail to tango

The gross lack of coordination among civic agencies in Karnataka is not only delaying civic works while pushing up costs and causing inconvenience to citizens, it also poses a major threat to the lives of motorists and pedestrians.

On the night of March 13, a 27-year-old man who was out to fetch food for his mother, died after he unsuspectingly rode his two-wheeler into a half-open manhole on a newly-laid road in MS Palya under Yelahanka zone in Bengaluru. The open manhole had led to sewage seeping out and causing a pothole which was not visible to motorists.

The road was laid by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), after which the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) took up drain repair works that required opening of manholes by digging the roads which had been inspected by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta just a few days earlier and certified as fit in condition. Had the drain repair works been completed before the road works, it would have been safe for motorists and pedestrians. But unfortunately, the lack of coordination between the two agencies resulted in the loss of a life.

Thirteen such fatalities have been recorded over the last five years in Bengaluru alone. “Guilt haunts us whenever people lose their lives due to potholes,” Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had remarked, before setting a 15-day deadline for BBMP to fill up all potholes in the city using the latest technology.

On November 1, 2019, Daulat M Devale (62) alias Gavali, an employee at a movie hall, was killed after he lost balance while riding his bicycle and fell in an incomplete gutter on Mandoli Road at Dwarka Nagar in Belagavi. He was killed on the spot after an iron rod pierced his head.

His grieving widow, Bharati Devale, had cried: “I need justice or else I will commit suicide in the middle of the road.” The death was caused because of incomplete works on a gutter which had been left open with iron rods sticking out. The project was taken up under the Belagavi Smart City (BSC) project.

But such incidents have still not taught lessons to the authorities concerned, says Dr Dinesh Nashipudi, former corporator and ex-director of BSC Project, also a noted physician. He alleges that no experts supervise the works due to which it is being neglected. “This is because there is no transparency and coordination among different departments while taking up these development work,” he says.

In Mysuru, lack of coordination among civic agencies has become a major problem besides being the cause for a spat between political leaders over the gas pipeline project which needs digging a majority of the roads in the Chamaraja and Krishnaraja constituencies. This can further affect the condition of roads in Mysuru city.

The Underground Drainage (UGD) Project sanctioned for Madikeri and Kushalnagar in 2012 still remains incomplete, largely affecting the city and town roads. The good roads in Madikeri and Kushalnagar were dug up to install pipelines for the UGD project, which still remains incomplete a decade later due to land disputes for installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant. Further, after the natural disasters across Kodagu, the lack of coordination between different departments has affected road works. At many places, including Mekeri Road and NH-275, the drainage systems are being worked on after asphalting works. Meanwhile, new lines of mobile network and optical fibre cables have also affected the roads, making the situation worse.

In Hubballi-Dharwad, optical fibre cable-laying agencies, drinking water pipeline-laying agencies dig up roads while paying no attention to other underground utilities. Often, piped natural gas leaks and catches fire due to negligence of other agencies.Santosh Nargund, Karnataka state head, Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, says there is a need for a coordination committee of all agencies to oversee the works.

WHY THE PROBLEM

Bengaluru-based civic expert and executive trustee at CIVIC, Kathyayini Chamaraj, while giving the example of the state capital, says the institutional mechanism is a problem. The metropolitan planning committee is inactive at the regional and state levels. All agencies, like water and electricity boards, should have been brought under the BBMP council, but that has not happened, she feels. At present, there is no elected council in the BBMP, but even if it is there, all powers are not with the council, she noted.

She says the BBMP commissioner heading the city is a mere colonial relic. The Mayor of the city should be like the Chief Minister of the state, taking all decisions, and the commissioner, like the Chief Secretary, executing them. But this is not happening on the ground. This has also not been done in the 74th amendment to the KMC Act.

She says coordination could have also been brought about at the zonal level when zonal commissioners were appointed, or at the ward committee meetings. But that too is not happening and officials do not participate. At present, the rule is that for projects of over Rs 5 crore, the state government takes decisions. So, with too many agencies, there are big problems.

Tara Krishnaswamy from Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) says lack of coordination is only because of lack of political will. The way Bengaluru is structured is that CM is holding Bengaluru portfolio and he has to handle the state too. There is a need for one city head, like the mayor. Pointing out that even during the council term, there was lack of coordination she said this was because the works to be handled by the council are still being done by other civic agencies like Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The council is left with limited powers and roles to handle. So a relook at the structure is required, she noted.

