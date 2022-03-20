STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govindaraj Nagar gets three projects worth Rs 18 crore

Published: 20th March 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three development projects, including a government school, were sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 18 crore for Govindaraj Nagar constituency on Saturday. All the three works -- construction of a government school in Police Colony, near Magadi Road, construction of Shri Ammembal Subba Rao Pai Memorial Hall in Canara Bank Colony and special construction work by the Public Works Department in the Canara Bank Colony -- are expected to be completed in the next year. Presently, the construction of the government school has already started with the nursery block. ENS 

