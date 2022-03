By Express News Service

BENGALURU : To draw attention towards the need to save lakes in Anekal taluk, 110 people today took a bicycle rally for 30 km from Henngara lake to Muthanallur lake.

The rally, organised by NGO Vrishwamitra Foundation in association with Paryavaran Sangathan Gatividhi, is aimed at getting support from people residing around the lakes, Founder-Director of the NGO told TNIE. It also hopes to draw government attention to their plight, he added.