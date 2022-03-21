STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Antique idol seized by Bengaluru airport officers

An official release stated that the shipment was from a Tamil Nadu-based exporter. “The goods were declared as a new bronze antique finish idol in the export documents.

Kempegowda International Airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU), Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate intercepted a shipment that contained an antique idol, at the International Courier Terminal, that was attempted to be exported to Malaysia.

The said idol was examined and certified by the authorized nominee of the Director-General, Archaeological Survey of India, and assisted by a committee of experts, as an antique, as per Section 24 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

The exporter was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is in progress,” the release added.

