STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hijab verdict: Condemning death threat to judges, advocates to stage protest in Bengaluru  

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR over the death threat issued through social media and the state government extended 'Y' grade security to the three judges

Published: 21st March 2022 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the emergent special general body held on Monday with regard to the death threat to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court over the hijab verdict by an organisation from Madurai, the Advocates Association of Bangalore (AAB) has resolved unanimously to condemn it and to condemn any threats or attacks by any other organisation in this regard on social media.

Also deciding to held a protest against such threats on Wednesday in front of the high court, AAB has decided to request the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the institution and all judges and lawyers working under the judicial institutions of the nation. 

"Since the institution of the judiciary involves both judges and lawyers, it was resolved to demand that the government of Karnataka expedite the framing and passing of the Advocates Protection Act immediately and forthwith on the lines of the Judges Protection Act and afford full protection to the institution and all persons working for it," informed Vivek Subba Reddy, president of AAB.

It may be noted that the Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR over the death threat issued through social media and the state government extended 'Y' grade security to the three judges of the full bench of the high court which delivered the verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hijab verdict Hijab row
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp