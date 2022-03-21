Hijab verdict: Condemning death threat to judges, advocates to stage protest in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the emergent special general body held on Monday with regard to the death threat to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court over the hijab verdict by an organisation from Madurai, the Advocates Association of Bangalore (AAB) has resolved unanimously to condemn it and to condemn any threats or attacks by any other organisation in this regard on social media.

Also deciding to held a protest against such threats on Wednesday in front of the high court, AAB has decided to request the Chief Justice of India to take appropriate measures to protect the institution and all judges and lawyers working under the judicial institutions of the nation.

"Since the institution of the judiciary involves both judges and lawyers, it was resolved to demand that the government of Karnataka expedite the framing and passing of the Advocates Protection Act immediately and forthwith on the lines of the Judges Protection Act and afford full protection to the institution and all persons working for it," informed Vivek Subba Reddy, president of AAB.

It may be noted that the Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR over the death threat issued through social media and the state government extended 'Y' grade security to the three judges of the full bench of the high court which delivered the verdict.