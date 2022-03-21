Karnataka Postal Circle releases five letterheads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark World Sparrow Day, the Karnataka Postal Circle on Sunday released five letterheads depicting sparrows and a special cancellation to draw attention to the dwindling presence of the tiny birds. Three special covers on Geographical Indicator (GI) tagged products of Karnataka, like Mysuru betel leaf, Ganjifa cards and Karnataka bronze ware.

popularly known as ‘Sparrow Man’, has transformed his

home into a sanctuary for the little birds who seem

to have vanished from the bustling tech city | Shriram BN

Chief Postmaster General of the Circle, Rajendra S Kumar said, “We have attempted something unique today. While picture postcards are often released, we have put out letters with pictures for the first time.”