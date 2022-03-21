STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Postal Circle releases five letterheads

Three special covers on Geographical Indicator (GI) tagged products of Karnataka, like Mysuru betel leaf, Ganjifa cards and Karnataka bronze ware. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark World Sparrow Day, the Karnataka Postal Circle on Sunday released five letterheads depicting sparrows and a special cancellation to draw attention to the dwindling presence of the tiny birds. Three special covers on Geographical Indicator (GI) tagged products of Karnataka, like Mysuru betel leaf, Ganjifa cards and Karnataka bronze ware. 

Chief Postmaster General of the Circle, Rajendra S Kumar said, “We have attempted something unique today. While picture postcards are often released, we have put out letters with pictures for the first time.”

