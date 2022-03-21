STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents rue dying, filthy Vibhutipura lake in Bengaluru

Enchroachments have shrunk 43-acre water body

Published: 21st March 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

Algae bloom in Vibhutipura lake at LB Shastri Nagar due to poor maintenance

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vibhutipura Lake at Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar (off Old Airport Road), which once had water till the brim, and was home to migratory birds and beautiful flowers, is languishing at present. Barring a stretch of water at one end, it is no sight for sore eyes. 

Walkers who have seen the lake in its days of glory are infuriated over its present state. Weeds and other plants have mushroomed all over the lake. A park on one end of the lake is in a decrepit condition with broken and unsafe equipments for children. The lake once extended to 43 acres but encroachments have shrunk its size now. “Deposition of silt and dumping of untreated sewage water by houses around the lake have ruined it,” laments a resident requesting anonymity. 

Despite its many flaws, an average of 500 people, particularly from numerous apartments here, walk or run on the joggers track around the lake daily with the numbers shooting up during the weekend.  
Four years ago, Rs 3 crore was spent to rejuvenate the lake but it is in a terrible shape now. The foundation stone to construct a Sewage Treatment Plant for the lake and steps to build the track in missing spaces around it were done by the corporator some months ago. 

Nirmal Lalwani, a senior citizen and regular walker, said, “If so much is invested on building infrastructure in the city, then why can’t it be done here? It will make a big difference to so many residents here.” Prahlad Majumdar, a retired CEO of a private firm said,

“If Ganga can be cleaned, why not Vibhutipura lake? Will power is what is lacking here.” Srinivas Kulkarni, a Hubballi resident, who frequents the lake, remembers the space being wonderful. “What prevents the government from maintaining it? It could be a wonderful spot for senior citizens like me,” he said. BBMP Lakes department officials were unable to provide inputs about the lake despite repeated attempts to contact them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vibhutipura Lake Old Airport Road
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp