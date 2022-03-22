STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk man slits wife’s throat in front of kids

A 36-year-old inebriated man killed his wife by slitting her throat in front of their children and then attempted to end his life.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:12 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 36-year-old inebriated man killed his wife by slitting her throat in front of their children and then attempted to end his life. The incident took place at Attibele early on Monday morning. The accused has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical. 

The victim, Lavanya (30), and her husband Sampath Kumar, are residents of Abbanapalya. Kumar is an employee in a factory in Jigani.  A senior police officer said around 5.30 am, the couple had a fight and in a fit of rage, Kumar slit Lavanya’s throat with a kitchen knife.

One of their minor sons, who rushed to his mother’s rescue, sustained minor stab injuries. Kumar ran out of house before slitting his throat and collapsed on the drain outside his house. Neighbours found  Lavanya lying in a pool of blood and their 9-year-old son crying.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar used to come home drunk and fight with Lavanya suspecting her fidelity and she decided to separate from him. But her family reunited the couple many times. 

