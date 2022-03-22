STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real to reel

Film festival on women and nature aims to highlight many women-led environment campaigns across the country

Published: 22nd March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Dweepa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you think jacaranda, you think of the trumpet-shaped purple flowers that are slowly taking over the city these days. Giving it a deeper meaning is NGO Bangalore Film Society. In association with Bengaluru Sustainability Forum as an inter-institutional collaborative initiative, they are organising Jacaranda Tales, a film festival on women and nature.

It aims to symbolise Jacaranda (purple) — a colour that feminists have historically used to represent the women’s liberation movement — as a celebration of women’s symbiotic relationship with nature. It focuses on highlighting women across generations who have stood up to conserve and protect the environment, often putting themselves at risk. It underlines the several movements cutting across culture and geographies led by women, who despite their contributions continue to remain marginalised and vulnerable.

Georgekutty AL, secretary of the Bangalore Film Society, says, “This is the month where Bengaluru is blessed with a lot of these purple jacaranda flowers. On the flip side, we want to bring in the symbolism of the rampant deforestation in the city for different development works through jacaranda. The stories in the film festival will also highlight the similar plight that is a concern not just in India but also in developing countries.”

There will be 24 films screens, spanning across multiple languages. Films like Dweepa, directed by Girish Kasaravalli, highlights how a rural woman loses her home due to the construction of a dam; Narmada: A Valley Rises by Ali Kazimi is a documentary based on activist Medha Patkar who opposes the construction of Narmada dam; Agar Woh Desh Banati by Maheeh Mirza is about a group of Adivasi women who led the fight against mining and power plants in Chhattisgarh, among others, will be screened.

Manasi Pingle, a co-ordinator of Bengaluru Sustainability Forum, says, “Women have been in the front of many environmental campaigns in the recent past. The problem is not many recognise their efforts and they go unsung. This platform brings forth women from different parts of the country cutting across cultural backgrounds who have fought for their territorial and environmental rights.”

The film festival will be held between March 23 to 26 at Gandhi Bhavana Kumara Park East. Entry is free.

