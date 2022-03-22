STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Size matters

Dress it up or dress it down... Oversized or boyfriend blazers are now a top trend with fashion followers

Published: 22nd March 2022

Designed by Shounak Sen Barat

By Monica Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alia Bhatt wore it for the promotion of her latest movie Gangubai Kathiyawadi at Berlin Film Festival, Deepika Padukone had worn it while promoting Gehraiyaan and now the trend of oversized or boyfriend blazers has slipped into the wardrobe of many girls in the city. Although a huge trend in late ’80s and ’90s saw Hollywood actors like Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts making it popular, the trend is now back in fashion. The blazer’s oversize also makes it popular with summer trends.

For model and choreographer Jackie Besterwitch, an oversized jacket is one of the must-haves in her wardrobe. Being a fashion model and being spoiled with choices, an oversized blazer is her go-to picks. “We have seen it being quite trendy in Hollywood Rom- Coms like When Harry Met Sally or My Best Friend’s Wedding. In India, the trend took some time to catch up but now, a lot of girls are taking up the look,” says Besterwitch.

With the summer heat here, many might find it difficult to associate the blazers. But Besterwitch points out that it’s all about styling it smartly.

“You can pair it up with a sports bra, bralette or tights to make it more breezy and free flowing. The options are endless,” she says.

Adding to that, co-founder and creative director of House of Three, Shounak Sen Barat, says if the concern is to beat the heat, oversized blazers are available in different handspun fabric like the linen. “Androgyny has been a staple standard in my design philosophy and hand-spun material is something that we thrive on,” says Barat. Sharing a bit of its history, he says women started wearing and popularising men’s blazer during World War II “when they had to step out of home and wear men’s blazer to go work”. But now the trend has been caught up in different spheres altogether.

With offices opening up, the trend has caught up with lot of working women too. And Radhika Sharma, a marketeer, can vouch for it. “I work in the marketing field, so looking presentable is one of the key factors. The oversized blazer goes well with day and night look,” says Sharma.

Celebrity stylist Varshini Janakiraman says it’s not just western look, one can style it up to give a desi look as well. “You can team it with a monochrome tights and use heavy earrings or a statement choker or long necklace to go with it,” says Jankiraman.

