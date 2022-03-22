Take the good

Mahesh Natarajan By

BENGALURU: Can you appreciate the good that comes your way, without wanting it to be better?

We find ourselves in a world where we are told to maximise everything and live life to the fullest, where every other message we hear is about how we simply must leverage what we have to make more, be more, enjoy more, and have more. When in school, with critical adults, even if they are congratulating a child for securing 90 per cent, will often tell the kid to work just that bit extra harder to get the balance ten percent as well. We are told that there are no silver-medal winners, only those who lost the gold medal, that the world remembers the first people on the moon, but not the ones that reached there after them. We are told that only the biggest and brightest matter. If we own a cycle, we are pushed to get a bike, and then a car, and then a BMW or a Rolls Royce after that, then a private jet — the push to be better and have better is relentless.

Relationships are hardly immune to that kind of pressure. When introducing a new partner to a group of friends, some wonder if this person will meet the group’s approval, or would they think one could have done better, or worse, what if they think one is not good enough for the group anymore if this is as good as one could do! We see people comparing sizes of their rings to see which diamond was bigger, checking whose education was better, who earns more, what families they come from, and whatnot. So often, the ideas of love and romance get smothered under the pressure of needing something to be better, bigger.

Even within relationships, sometimes a perfectly good moment can get tarnished by the need to have better.

Take for instance a date night that one person organises for another. Imagine the whole thing is a surprise, and so when they bring the loved one to a nice place for a meal, and their loved one says, “This is not bad, but couldn’t you get a reservation at that new Italian place? That would have been so much better!” Would that help the relationship or hurt it? Sure, there is a place and time for feedback.

On this date, for instance, if the surprise was sushi and sashimi and you are allergic to it, of course, you’d want a change of place, but otherwise, if you are critical of the good things all the time just because there is better to be had, would you be motivating your loved one? Chances are that they might try for a bit, but if the push is relentless, sooner or later they are likely to resent it and give up trying.

If we can appreciate the good as it is, and let better things happen as they will, we will likely have many more moments of love to remember and cherish.