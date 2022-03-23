ACB swoops down on 9 BDA ‘middlemen’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday conducted massive search operations at the residences of nine suspects in Bengaluru, allegedly operating as middlemen in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), influencing officials.This is the first time that the ACB raided middlemen and the operation involved over 100 officers. However, no arrests were made.

A senior ACB officer said the searches began in the early hours of Tuesday at the residences of Raghu BN in Chamarajpet; Mohan in Manorayanapalya near RT Nagar; Manoj in Domlur; Munirathna alias Rathnavelu in Mallathalli; Tejaswi in Rajarajeshwari Nagar; Aswath alias Muddinapalya Ashwat in KG Circle Muddinapalya; Rama and Laxmana in Chamundeshwarinagar, BDA Layout; and Chikkahanummaiah in Muddinapalya.

According to officials, one of the middlemen had filed a complaint with the city police accusing BDA officials of cheating. The complaint alleged that a huge amount of money was paid for the transfer of BDA officials. During the raid, the team found stashes of cash, 4.96 kg of gold, 15.02 kg of silver and 61.9 gm of diamonds (600 cents).Mohan, the main accused, allegedly created forged documents in the name of displaced farmers to allocate BDA sites to themselves. Some other middlemen managed to escape, as they had apparently been alerted about the raids on Monday night.

ACB officials said action will be taken against BDA officials involved in malpractice. BDA Chairman SR Vishwanth said those raided have to show documents to prove how they accumulated properties and valuables, and reveal their sources of income to ACB officials. The raids were conducted under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, ACB Headquarters.