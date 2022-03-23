STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartment owners hunt for papers to avoid BBMP net

There are around 2.10 lakh apartments in Bengaluru, of which only 1,088 are registered with the BAF. 

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

housing loans

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following notices to apartment complexes in RR Ngar from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking documents on the legality of their property, after an ongoing court case, members of other apartment associations are also seeking property details and documents from their builders. 

The fear among apartment complex associations is more in areas like RR Nagar, Mahadevapura, Bannerghatta Road, Bommanahalli, Bellandur and Whitefield, and the 110 villages where many apartment clusters stand. 

Ahead of the High Court hearing on unauthorised constructions and improper self-assessment of properties, the BBMP engineers had issued notices to apartment complex associations seeking details. With the hearing slated after three months, the association members have already started to prepare their ground. Some are even approaching Real Estate Regulatory Authority- Karnataka (Rera-K) seeking details of the builders and if there are any ongoing cases or litigation against their apartment complex.

“The apartment association members are checking the legality status of their properties. They are collecting all documents pertaining to their property including the ones which are to be with the builder like the occupancy certificate, building plan approval, sanction plans and fitness certificates. Even though the court has given three months time, the rush is high due to worry over demolition of property,” said a member of the Bengaluru Apartments Federation (BAF). 

There are around 2.10 lakh apartments in Bengaluru, of which only 1,088 are registered with the BAF. “If any property doesn’t have proper documents, the BBMP officials are also at fault as they have allowed the apartments dwellers stay and are collecting property taxes also,” the member pointed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp