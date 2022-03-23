Apartment owners hunt for papers to avoid BBMP net

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following notices to apartment complexes in RR Ngar from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking documents on the legality of their property, after an ongoing court case, members of other apartment associations are also seeking property details and documents from their builders.

The fear among apartment complex associations is more in areas like RR Nagar, Mahadevapura, Bannerghatta Road, Bommanahalli, Bellandur and Whitefield, and the 110 villages where many apartment clusters stand.

Ahead of the High Court hearing on unauthorised constructions and improper self-assessment of properties, the BBMP engineers had issued notices to apartment complex associations seeking details. With the hearing slated after three months, the association members have already started to prepare their ground. Some are even approaching Real Estate Regulatory Authority- Karnataka (Rera-K) seeking details of the builders and if there are any ongoing cases or litigation against their apartment complex.

“The apartment association members are checking the legality status of their properties. They are collecting all documents pertaining to their property including the ones which are to be with the builder like the occupancy certificate, building plan approval, sanction plans and fitness certificates. Even though the court has given three months time, the rush is high due to worry over demolition of property,” said a member of the Bengaluru Apartments Federation (BAF).

There are around 2.10 lakh apartments in Bengaluru, of which only 1,088 are registered with the BAF. “If any property doesn’t have proper documents, the BBMP officials are also at fault as they have allowed the apartments dwellers stay and are collecting property taxes also,” the member pointed.