Fast and curious 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Restaurant aggregator Zomato’s announcement about the launch of ‘delivery in 10 minutes’ has left many netizens wondering how the food will be prepared and delivered in a city like Bengaluru, which is notorious for its traffic. CE brings to the table some reactions from experts in various sectors

Everybody was surprised with the news and had questions about how the food is going to be delivered in 10 minutes; how is this promise ever going to be met? It looks like an impossible task. The quality of food is going to suffer because everybody is going to pre prep their food or go the McDonalds or KFC way where items are kept ready.

– Mukesh Tolani, restaurateur

It’s unclear how Zomato plans to achieve this and what their guidelines for kitchens will be. Currently it’s not possible to assess, based on their announcement whether this will actually become a reality.

– Mayur Singh Ladad Chef incharge, Art of Dum

These apps which are offering 10-minute delivery options are not taking into account that their employees are human. These are humans who are fighting different challenges of financial pressure and other burdens. The stress of a 10-minute delivery will only make the person frustrated and angry and will result in rash driving and rude interactions with customers. These tech-based companies need to be sensitive to the well-being of their employees. That needs to be on their agenda too.

– Tamanna Tanweer Pasha, life transformation coach and mental health advocate

Quick commerce is the next big revolution which will help the working class in metro cities. If consumers have accepted the 10-minute grocery delivery, then why not the 10-minute food delivery? Although social media rants are all over with regard to the stress on delivery partners, Zomato has categorically mentioned that the delivery time commitment would not be disclosed to the rider. Moreover, these are fast moving food items that will be delivered near you. However, I do disagree that Zomato is the world’s first company to venture into 10-minute food delivery because some startups in US have already introduced them a while ago.

– Abhishek Poddar, CEO and co-founder, Plum

Delivery in ten minutes is an unnecessary and unsustainable format. Moving from one place to another in a large city like Bengaluru takes time. The format does help Zomato in keeping ahead of the competition. But fundamentally, it is wrong to put delivery executives under so much pressure and risk.

– Harish Bijoor, marketing guru

The stress will trickle down. It will also create issues like lack of quality, which is inevitable.

A relatively simple dish like chilli chicken has a step-by-step process that has to be followed. So are you going to speed it up because it has to be delivered in 10 minutes? As it is the delivery system is under pressure, this will only increase and add to traffic violations. Even as a customer, I don’t mind waiting for my food for a while.

– Gautam Krishnakutty, chef