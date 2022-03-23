Heritage structures to stay in Cubbon Park

BENGALURU: Horticulture Minister Muniratna informed the Council that there is no proposal before the government to exclude heritage buildings at Cubbon Park from the ‘park zone’. BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda raised the issue of excluding Century Club in Cubbon Park from the park zone to facilitate renovation of the structure. She said as the club falls under the ‘park zone’, construction activity is banned.
In reply, the minister said the government wants to protect heritage structures at Cubbon Park. “If we exclude one building, others will also come with blueprints of new buildings. This will lead to demolition of heritage structures. So, we can not drop Century Club from park zone and there is no consideration before the government to exclude any building at Cubbon Park from park zone,” he clarified.