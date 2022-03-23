STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heritage structures to stay in Cubbon Park

Published: 23rd March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Horticulture Minister Muniratna informed the Council that there is no proposal before the government to exclude heritage buildings at Cubbon Park from the ‘park zone’. BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda raised the issue of excluding Century Club in Cubbon Park from the park zone to facilitate renovation of the structure. She said as the club falls under the ‘park zone’, construction activity is banned.

In reply, the minister said the government wants to protect heritage stru­ctures at Cubbon Park. “If we exclude one building, others will also come with blue­prints of new buildings. This will lead to demol­ition of heritage struct­ures. So, we can not drop Century Club from park zone and there is no consideration before the government to exc­lude any building at Cub­­bon Park from park zone,” he clarified.

