Homeowners reside in unfinished project and are desperate for justice  

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Without many promised amenities delivered and one of the three Blocks of their apartment in a permanent state of construction, home buyers of G R Queens Pride at Yelenahalli in South Bengaluru are distraught. What is worse is that even without the requisite permit for commercial construction, the builder has recently put out a `TO-LET' board inviting commercial ventures, prompting a police complaint at Jayanagar by its residents.

Complaints have been registered at Consumer Court, RERA and even the Supreme Court but the builder, who resides in Bengaluru is not perturbed.  Owners of G R Promoters, N Rammohan and his wife Geetha, have abandoned the project on Begur-Koppa Road in 2014 without completion, charge home buyers. A total of 101 2BHK and 3BHK houses are ready in Blocks B and C of the apartment which rise up to 9 floors while the attempt to make Block A into a commercial one is still on. 80 families have moved in here already and the GR Queens Pride Owners Welfare Association has repeatedly sought justice on their behalf.

Palaniappa Murkesan, a house owner said that the building lacked fire safety features and permanent electrical connection among other aspects. "We had filed a case in the consumer court in 2017 and a verdict was delivered a year later ordering the builder to put in place all the promised amenities within three months. However, it is over three years and the builder is still refusing to accept the executing order from the court," he explained. The promised badminton court and swimming pool have been forgotten while the gym and party hall is a miniature version of what was promised, Murukesan added.

Owner cum occupant, Pankaj Sharma, an IT professional had spent Rs 35 lakh on his 2 BHK house here.  "I have been living here since 2015 without Completion Certificate and Occupancy Certificate among other crucial documents needed," he said.

Krishnan Subramanian wanted to know what happened to their complaint filed with RERA on April 9, 2021, as almost a year has lapsed. "We have not received any hearing date for the last one year and what is the reason for the delay in passing the judgment when the builder has not been responsive and has failed to submit relevant proof or documents?"

The promoters could not be reached for their comments.

