PES University hosts Nobel Prize lectures

He outlined the principles of Organocatalysis and described the various factors which make their contributions so important.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Association for Advancement of Science (KAAS) and PES University jointly organised the Nobel Prize commemorative lectures, based on those areas which won the prizes for Chemistry and Physics in 2021.  

Dr Shantanu Mukharjee delivered a lecture on ‘Asymmetric Catalysis with Small Organic Molecules’ which gave an insight on the Noble Prize-winning work of Prof Benjamin List of Germany and Prof David MacMillan of USA. He outlined the principles of Organocatalysis and described the various factors which make their contributions so important.

Appreciating the research fraternity at the Indian Institute of Science, PES University Chancellor Dr M R Doreswamy stressed the need for implementing the National Education Policy which provides the opportunity for students to study subjects across disciplines, which leads to the overall development of their skills.
 

