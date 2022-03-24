In your bones

Dr Thirumalesh K Reddy By

BENGALURU: From providing support to the body, facilitation of movement, protection of internal organs, storage of minerals and fat, and haematopoiesis (formation of blood cellular components), bones play an integral part in our body. Keeping our bone health strong is vital to support our entire body weight and help form our shape. There are many things one can do to keep the bones healthy and strong. Eating foods rich in calcium, getting plenty of exercise, and having good health habits help keep the bones healthy.

Factors that affect bone health

Diet: A diet low in calcium can cause the bone to lose its density, early bone loss and an increased risk of fractures due to osteoporosis.

Lack of exercise: The bones require physical activity to maintain strength, density, and resilience. Sedentary lifestyle and physically inactive people have a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.

Exposer to sun light and exercise helps maintain Vitamin D levels.

Tobacco and alcohol use: Using tobacco has been associated with reducing the bone mass and increasing the chances of experiencing fractures and breaks. And studies have shown that regularly having excessive alcohol may increase the risk of osteoporosis. Heavy alcohol consumption can impact the bone density.

Body Weight: It is ideal for everyone to maintain a healthy weight to keep the bones healthy. Body weight is directly associated with bone mineral density (BMD). Low body mass index (BMI) has been identified as an important risk factor for lower BMD and high body weight can lead to an

increase BMD.

How does bone health develop with age?

Adolescence period is known for the greatest bone growth. In young adulthood, the bones reach their maximum strength and density by 30. During middle adulthood, gradual bone loss begins and remodelling process slows down. In people above 50 years, the focus must be given on strengthening bones with proper nutrition and exercise. And those over 70, it is vital to prevent falls to lower the risk of fractures.

One can keep their bones healthy by consuming vegetables, milk and by including plenty of calcium in the diet. Your body needs Vitamin D to absorb calcium. Salmon, tuna, mushrooms, eggs and fortified foods, such as milk and cereals, are good sources of Vitamin D. One can get the natural source from early sunlight. One must include weight-bearing exercises like walking, jogging, and climbing stairs, can help you build strong bones and slow down bone loss. And lastly, avoid consumption of tobacco and alcohol.

Test to measure bone mineral density

A DEXA scan is an imaging test that measures bone density (strength). It is done to check bone mineral density and helps determine risks of osteoporosis and fracture.

(The writer is senior and lead consultant - joint replacement and arthroscopic surgery at Aster CMI Hospital)

