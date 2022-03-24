Karnataka encouraging research in solar energy: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the State Government is encouraging research on the use of solar energy in projects.

The CM was addressing a gathering, where he presented Bharat Ratna recipient Prof CNR Rao with the international Eni Award 2020. The renowned chemist was given the prestigious award for his work and research on renewable energy, especially hydrogen energy. The award itself is considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for Energy Research.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CM said of Prof Rao: “An exceptional achiever, CNR Rao is rendering a selfless service. He has dedicated his life for the future generations. He is a blend of science and spirituality.” Further, Bommai said that young scientists must engage in research and use his guidance to better the standard of living for mankind.

The CM also said that the field of renewable energy has come to the forefront due to a need for environment-friendly and sustainable energy.