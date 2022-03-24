Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleeves of my T-shirts have become tight. Is it possible to have put on weight in one particular area of my body?

Yes, it’s possible! Everyone has problem areas. Either it’s the butt, legs, chin, cheeks, hip, belly, waist or thighs. In your case, arms seem to have more fat cells compared to the other parts of the body. Fat cells are basically like storage pockets. We all need a certain amount of calories to function. Calories come from the food we consume and it’s required for breathing, walking, talking, sitting, digestion and other bodily activities. Consumption of excess calories in the absence of exercise will drive calories to be deposited in these pockets as the body does not know what to do with these excess calories. Since there is no spot reduction, stay committed to a healthy lifestyle or prevent hefty arms.

I heard my friend saying the size of the bones in his body are bigger than an average person. Is it possible that my weight is not coming down because I have bigger bones too?

Bones make up about 15 per cent of a person’s total body weight. If you are strength training regularly and following a good diet, then there will be an increase in your bone density. The best way to determine the percentage of fat, muscle and bone is to get a BMI test done. These machines calculate body weight, muscle mass, body fluids, fat mass etc. Continue to exercise and eat clean and look out for inch loss.

I am more than 90 kg and am worried that if I lose weight, my skin is going to be flabby too. Is weight loss possible without affecting my skin?

You are worried about excess skin! You should be more worried about the health repercussions of excess fat and the impact it lays on your joints. If you lose weight the wrong way, you will be left with a pile of loose skin hanging all over you. If done the right way, the impact is a lot lesser. Here is your action plan — start slow. Address your diet, eat clean, create a calorie deficit, and expend calories via exercise. Include the most important and neglected component of fitness that is strength training. This helps build lean muscle mass and keeps skin taut.

If you have queries that you would like answered, mail us at bengalurucityexpress@gmail.com