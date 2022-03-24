STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGUHS must stop exam violations: Karnataka HC

They filed the pleas against the Registrar of the RGUHS for the violation of guidelines in conducting the clinical examination by the examiners appointed by the university.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that examiners appointed by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) seem to be routinely violating the guidelines issued by the university for holding clinical examination, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned the university that it should take precautionary measures and ensure that malpractices do not take place causing students to take examination again and again in the future due to such violations.  

“It is now time that the university wakes up to reality and proceeds to take action against delinquent examiners by blacklisting them, or by holding departmental proceedings so that this kind of malpractices do not recur. It is open to the university to devise procedural safeguards to ensure compliance of the directions in this order,” Justice P Krishna Bhat observed.

The court’s observation came after the counsel of the petitioner-students Dasari Chakradhar and Shashikumar, students of 4th year MBBS, drew the attention of the judge on the directions issued by the high court in December 2020 in another petition to reconduct the practical examinations in view of malpractice due to similar violations.

They filed the pleas against the Registrar of the RGUHS for the violation of guidelines in conducting the clinical examination by the examiners appointed by the university. The court directed the university to hold fresh practical examinations for failed subjects of surgery and paediatrics, respectively, for the petitioners within three weeks.

