The 60s were idealistic, violent times: Author

former education minister Suresh Kumar, lauded the book

Published: 24th March 2022 06:54 AM

NEP Task Force head Madabhushi Madan Gopal (extreme right) releases his book, ‘Rainbow Years: Conflict to Contentment’ on Wednesday, as former education minister Suresh Kumar, former Lokayukta N Santh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former IAS officer Madabhushi Madan Gopal, who currently heads the NEP Task Force in Karnataka for schools, released his book, ‘Rainbow Years: Conflict to Contentment’, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, former education minister Suresh Kumar, lauded the book, saying, “I have known the author for 25 years and have seen him from close quarters. I have keenly observed his attitude towards the common man, his sense of justice and empathy for the poor. In his book, he vividly explains the futility of the movement he was a part of in his younger days because it sought to achieve its goals through violence.” 

The former minister, alongside former Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, and former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde, launched the book on Wednesday.

The book is a semi-autobiographical, historical fiction set in the 1960s Telangana. It follows three friends as they manoeuvre their way through left-wing politics and organisations amidst the rise of the Naxalite movement. 

Speaking about the book, the former IAS officer said, “I grew up in those dynamic times, walked through fire and came out fresh. Protest movements, disoriented riots, widespread civil unrest, political assassinations, alienation among youth, dreamy idealism and violent rebellions marked the decade that shaped generations to come.”

