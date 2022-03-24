STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upa Lokayukta BS Patil pays surprise visit to Victoria Hospital

Published: 24th March 2022 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice BS Patil paid a surprise visit to the government-run Victoria Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to check on allegations that doctors there practice in corporate hospitals after marking their attendance. There were also allegations that even cotton was not properly supplied to the operation theatres. The patients also alleged that doctors do not attend to them properly and no hygiene is maintained. 

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Upa Lokayukta visited the hospital with officials. Justice Patil visited the wards, operation theatres and stores among others. Directing the in-charge officials to maintain proper stock register of medicines, he also sought a report on the empty liquor bottles found on the hospital premises.

He instructed the authorities concerned to address the grievances of the patients and their attendants in the hospital. Justice Patil is likely to take up a suo moto case on the lapses by hospital authorities, sources added.  

