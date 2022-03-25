73 Bengaluru college students injured in honey bee attack

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 73 students from NMKRV Degree College for Women in Jayanagar were injured when honeybees swarmed into the college premises on Thursday afternoon. The injured girls have been shifted to three private hospitals where they were given first-aid as outpatients. Although their condition was not critical, many of them had massive swellings around the area where the bees stung.

During lunch break, when the girls were coming out of their classrooms, the honeybees invaded. It is yet to be ascertained whether a stone was thrown at a nearby beehive or it fell under its own weight. The girls rushed back inside their classrooms and shut all the doors and windows. However, the bees entered the PUC college premises of NMKRV.

Of the injured students, 28 were treated at Apollo Hospital, 25 at Ramakrishna Hospital, and 20 at Deepak Hospital, all in Jayanagar. The college administration said they have asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to remove all the beehives in the vicinity to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

No case registered yet

The police are yet to register any case. “We did not receive any calls from the hospitals or from the college about the incident, and so, no case has been registered. Neither the police control room nor the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike control room received any calls,” said a police officer.

A couple of weeks ago, a police inspector and eight other police personnel had sustained injuries at Freedom Park when they were attacked by honeybees. Of the injured, two had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).