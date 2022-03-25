STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biowaste being dumped on NICE Road: BJP MLC

They also burn the waste, causing health hazards to the villagers of surrounding areas. It is also adversely affecting the underground water,” Munirajugowda said. 

waste management waste bin solid waste

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP MLC Munirajugowda PM alleged that some private hospitals in south Bengaluru are dumping biowaste illegally at some parts of NICE Road near Bannerghatta. Raising the issue in the Council on Thursday, the MLC alleged that biowaste was being dumped by private hospitals at Nellureddy quarry in Kembattaalli. 

Only NICE Road has access to that place. He alleged that the police, BBMP health officials and NICE Road staff were involved in illegally dumping the biowaste . “Provision has been made to dump biowaste in Dobbspet and Chikkaballapura but hospitals are dumping it illegally to save money. They also burn the waste, causing health hazards to the villagers of surrounding areas. It is also adversely affecting the underground water,” Munirajugowda said. 

Replying on behalf of the health minister, leader of the floor Shrinivas Poojari said that the health department had conducted a survey at hospitals to check how they were disposing of biowaste and notices have been served to hospitals violating the procedures.

Film City in Mysuru soon
The government said Mysuru Film City works will be taken up soon. Responding to the issue raised by MLC CN Majegowda, Poojari said that the Film City will be developed by the Information Department in partnership with private entities. 

