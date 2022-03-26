STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collect SSLC fee, let students write exams: Karnataka HC

System shows ‘hall tickets held up’ without assigning any reason

Published: 26th March 2022 07:23 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court passed an interim order directing the Department of Public Instructions and Director of SSLC Board to allow the students of eight unaided private schools to appear for the SSLC examination by collecting the examination fees, in accordance with the guidelines dated March 21, 2022 issued by them. 

Justice P Krishna Bhat passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Shanthi Nikethan High School and seven others in city.  The petitioners said that on account of recognition issues, the students who are studying in the schools run by the petitioners, are not being permitted for the SSLC examination starting from March 28.

The court also issued notice to Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Commissioner and Director of Department of Public Instructions and Director of SSLC Board. 
The petitioners contended that they were given permanent recognition after their schools registered under the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, and imparting education from LKG to High School in Bengaluru South. 

However, the Block Education Officers and the Deputy Director of Public Instructions would harass them repeatedly although they have fulfilled the requirements under the Act, they alleged. They also submitted that they have paid the requisite fees to SSLC Board for the academic year 2021-22 along with consolidated nominal roll for SSLC Main Examination 2022 and draft hall ticket. When they tried to download the hall ticket like previous years, the system is showing “hall tickets held up” without any reasons.

“On enquiry, the Education Department officials infor­med them orally that every year they have to renew their recognition. In the absence of any specific provisions under the Act and as contemplated under Section 39 about ‘Withdrawal of Recognition’, the authorities cannot withhold hall/admission tickets of the wards of their school, without any reasons,” petitioners’ counsel GR Mohan argued.

