Driver charred to death after two trucks collide

In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old truck driver was burnt alive after two speeding trucks collided with each other on National Highway 7 near Devanahalli on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old truck driver was burnt alive after two speeding trucks collided with each other on National Highway 7 near Devanahalli on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Vasanth Kumar, a native of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district.

According to the police, both the trucks were on their way to unload cement bags at an apartment complex in Yelahanka. According to eyewitnesses, the drivers of both the trucks were driving in a reckless manner and were trying to overtake each other.  

At around 9.45 pm, one of the drivers, Velu, tried to overtake the truck driven by Vasanth and hit the side of the latter’s truck. As a result, both the trucks toppled resulting in a massive fire. Vasanth was stuck between the seat and steering wheel and was charred to death. 

Employees of a nearby eatery noticed the mishap and alerted the fire and emergency services personnel, who rushed to the spot and doused the fire.  Velu, who sustained minor injuries, managed to escape and efforts are on to nab him. “Those who were eating at the dhaba ran away after noticing the fire. Firemen used gas cutters to retrieve Vasanth’s body,” Raghuram, an eyewitness said.

Vasanth was earlier working as a daily-wager and joined as a driver two years ago. He was unmarried.
Meanwhile, traffic was thrown out of gear on the busy highway for more than two hours.

