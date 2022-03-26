STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earth Hour on Saturday, switch off lights between 8.30-9.30 pm

'Earth Hour' is an endeavour of the World Wildlife Fund to raise awareness on nature loss and climate change.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

The candle vigil to celebrate Earth Hour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as people across the world get ready to observe ‘Earth Hour’ on March 26 by switching off lights between 8.30 pm and 9.30 pm, state Energy Department officials are also looking at the event. They aim to conduct an energy audit when the lights are switched off.

‘Earth Hour’ is an endeavour of the World Wildlife Fund to raise awareness on nature loss and climate change. A BESCOM official said that the event should be organised by the government as it will help create awareness about energy saving. 

Many city organisations are holding signature campaigns to involve people in the initiative. Many resident welfare organisations are also signing up for the campa­ign and have decided to rema­in in darkness for an hour. 

According to Bescom officials, the peak load in Bengaluru was recorded on March 17, 2022, at 6,650 MW. The average peak load on daily basis hovers around 6,000-6,500 MW.

“Normally, during Earth Hour, people will not switch off their gadgets. It is a fourth Saturday... so many factories and offices will be closed. So if only lights are switched off symbolically for an hour, then around 10% less power will be used. If more lights are switched off, around 1,000- 2,000 MW power will be saved. However an audit of the energy consumed and saved will be done,” the official said.

Comments

