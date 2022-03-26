Ex-corporators bat for more power to BBMP Council

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former councillors and civic experts have demanded that the government give Bruhat Benga­luru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council more powers wh­en it is formed again under the 74th Amendment so that the­re is proper coordination and untoward incidents are avoided.

Moreover, former councillor, especially from the BJP are working on making it a part of the election manifesto. When corporation elections are held, they claim it will work in their favour as citizens and civic experts want the same.

Former councillors explained that when the Council was in place, it didn’t enjoy much power. Decision of sanctioning works above Rs 5 crore was with the government and bureaucrats ran the show.

The issue has gained momentum after the death of a 14-year-old girl on Ballari Road in Hebbal and the accident of a biker on Outer Ring Road.

“The government should give more powers to the councillors and the administration should be brought under the wards. This will ensure accountability and better working. Since the BJP is in power and we are sure of winning the council elections, whenever held, this inclusion from the chief minister, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, will only help,” said a former BJP councillor, requesting anonymity.

Abdul Wajid, former Congress councillor said that once the council passes a resolution work should be done and councillors would take it up. Also, maintenance would be handled by the councillors.

Although under the Bengaluru 2020 Act powers have been given to zonal commissioners, the officials are still running the show and they have no details of the wards and the needs. So giving more powers to the council, and holding elections at the earliest, should be the priority, he said.