No V-C for 10 days, Bangalore University faculty launches protest

“This is the first time in the country’s history where a university has not had a vice-chancellor for 10 days.

Published: 26th March 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Lecturers and staff during a protest in the Bangalore University campus | Ashishkrishna HP

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor’s post remaining vacant, around a hundred faculty members and representatives of students’ associations protested outside of the varsity on Friday. They demanded that an acting or permanent VC be appointed by Monday, or they warned that all teaching, non-teaching staff as well as students’ associations will call a strike.

“This is the first time in the country’s history where a university has not had a vice-chancellor for 10 days. A university cannot function without a VC and by not appointing one, both the state government and governor are violating the Constitution,” Dr Parameshwar Naik told TNIE. Dr Naik is a professor of environmental sciences at BU and coordinator of the Save Bangalore University Forum, a coalition of the protesters. 

Former BU VC Prof KR Venugopal had vacated the post after the Karnataka High Court had dismissed four appeals on March 16 questioning the order of a single judge bench that had set aside the appointment of the VC since the appointment of the VC by the governor was done without the state government’s concurrence.

The forum had approached both the state government and the governor’s office with the issue. “The government said the governor’s office must make alternative arrangements for the proposal. But the governor’s office said they are waiting on a proposal from the government to appoint a new VC,” said Dr Naik. 

Comments

