STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Striking gold

A golden Rolls Royce Phantom taxi has been doing the rounds in Bengaluru in recent times. Owner of the luxury car and businessman Boby Chemmanur takes CE on this fun ride 
 

Published: 26th March 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pic: Ashishkrishna HP

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve been traversing Bengaluru’s traffic in the last couple of weeks, there’s no way you would have missed a gold-coated Rolls Royce Phantom taxi doing the rounds in the city. Social media has also been abuzz with selfies of the unusual cab. The person who owns the luxury car is Boby Chemmanur, businessman and philanthropist, who is now in Bengaluru to expand his jewellery business. 

“My driver Devdas had a slightly tiring time when scores of people gathered around the Phantom in the past many days to take selfies,” says Chemmanur. We experience this ourselves when we catch up with Chemmanur in Koramangala where curious crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the car. “But the funny part is that I didn’t travel in the Phantom when I came to Bengaluru, instead I boarded a train. That’s the sort of travel that excites me,” says Chemmanur, adding, “I bought it three years ago and wanted every common man to experience a ride. Hence, I converted it into a taxi, I also operate a helicopter taxi. When they experience the ride, I love seeing their joy and smile.”

Hiring the car comes at a hefty price of Rs 7 lakh and needs advance booking. 

Chemmanur is the fourth-generation businessman, but has had his share of troubles. “Just before embarking on my philanthropic journey, I was really fed up with my life. There were things that I felt were not working out and in fact was contemplating ending my life. The turning point was when I read a book on Mother Teresa, which brought my life back on track. A Malayalam book chronicling the works of Mother Teresa shaped my philanthropic journey, where I started off helping destitute children,” says the 52-year-old actor.  

If you thought five-star hotels or an elegant suit is central to his lifestyle, then you are mistaken. “I have a simple lifestyle and do the things that I like. In fact when I came to Bengaluru 15 years ago, my car broke down and I had to spend the night on the Majestic platform,” says Chemmanur, who also enjoys martial arts and shooting. 

Friendship Goals
Chemmanur and Diego Maradona shared a close bond. His dream to meet Maradona came true in Dubai in 2010. All he wanted was to take a photograph and shake hands with the football legend. “He hugged me after listening to my stories,” says Chemmanur, who is building a museum in Maradona’s memory in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp