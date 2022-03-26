Striking gold

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve been traversing Bengaluru’s traffic in the last couple of weeks, there’s no way you would have missed a gold-coated Rolls Royce Phantom taxi doing the rounds in the city. Social media has also been abuzz with selfies of the unusual cab. The person who owns the luxury car is Boby Chemmanur, businessman and philanthropist, who is now in Bengaluru to expand his jewellery business.

“My driver Devdas had a slightly tiring time when scores of people gathered around the Phantom in the past many days to take selfies,” says Chemmanur. We experience this ourselves when we catch up with Chemmanur in Koramangala where curious crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the car. “But the funny part is that I didn’t travel in the Phantom when I came to Bengaluru, instead I boarded a train. That’s the sort of travel that excites me,” says Chemmanur, adding, “I bought it three years ago and wanted every common man to experience a ride. Hence, I converted it into a taxi, I also operate a helicopter taxi. When they experience the ride, I love seeing their joy and smile.”

Hiring the car comes at a hefty price of Rs 7 lakh and needs advance booking.

Chemmanur is the fourth-generation businessman, but has had his share of troubles. “Just before embarking on my philanthropic journey, I was really fed up with my life. There were things that I felt were not working out and in fact was contemplating ending my life. The turning point was when I read a book on Mother Teresa, which brought my life back on track. A Malayalam book chronicling the works of Mother Teresa shaped my philanthropic journey, where I started off helping destitute children,” says the 52-year-old actor.

If you thought five-star hotels or an elegant suit is central to his lifestyle, then you are mistaken. “I have a simple lifestyle and do the things that I like. In fact when I came to Bengaluru 15 years ago, my car broke down and I had to spend the night on the Majestic platform,” says Chemmanur, who also enjoys martial arts and shooting.

Friendship Goals

Chemmanur and Diego Maradona shared a close bond. His dream to meet Maradona came true in Dubai in 2010. All he wanted was to take a photograph and shake hands with the football legend. “He hugged me after listening to my stories,” says Chemmanur, who is building a museum in Maradona’s memory in Kerala.