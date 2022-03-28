BESCOM officials held for negligence over two deaths due to explosion 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanabharati police on Monday arrested two BESCOM officials, including a junior engineer, on charges of negligence where a father and daughter were killed due to a transformer explosion. The incident took place on Wednesday and the family of the victims had filed a case against BESCOM and staged a protest to demand immediate action.

A senior police officer said that based on the preliminary investigation, we have found the negligence of concerned authorities and arrested Dinesh S, a junior engineer, and Mahantesh, an assistant engineer. They are working with Byadarahalli Division and have been taken into police custody for further investigations.

It may be recalled that a 52-year-old security guard Shivakumar and his daughter Chaitanya (18) succumbed in the hospital after they were severely injured after the transformer explosion.

Shivakumar was returning home on his scooter while his daughter was riding pillion. They were residents of Manganahalli and the transformer installed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exploded into a ball of fire spilling oil all over. The scooter was completely gutted in the mishap while the passers-by rushed the injured to the hospital.