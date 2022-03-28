STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BESCOM officials held for negligence over two deaths due to explosion 

Two officials including a junior engineer arrested on charges of negligence.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jnanabharati police on Monday arrested two BESCOM officials, including a junior engineer, on charges of negligence where a father and daughter were killed due to a transformer explosion. The incident took place on Wednesday and the family of the victims had filed a case against BESCOM and staged a protest to demand immediate action.

A senior police officer said that based on the preliminary investigation, we have found the negligence of concerned authorities and arrested Dinesh S, a junior engineer, and Mahantesh, an assistant engineer. They are working with Byadarahalli Division and have been taken into police custody for further investigations.

It may be recalled that a 52-year-old security guard Shivakumar and his daughter Chaitanya (18) succumbed in the hospital after they were severely injured after the transformer explosion.
Shivakumar was returning home on his scooter while his daughter was riding pillion. They were residents of Manganahalli and the transformer installed by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exploded into a ball of fire spilling oil all over. The scooter was completely gutted in the mishap while the passers-by rushed the injured to the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BESCOM officials arrested
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp