In NPKL, 50 transformer parts stolen, plaints filed

Sources familiar with the development told TNIE, “L&T had installed 250-plus transformers in Blocks 1 to 5 as part of the contract.

Published: 28th March 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority. ( File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the site owners of the Bangalore Development Authority’s Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) demand the right infrastructure, a peculiar problem has emerged: the theft of fixtures and other structures from at least 50 transformers.

Contractor L&T Limited on Sunday has filed individual complaints both with the Tavarekere and Kumbalgodu police stations against the theft of the equipment installed by them. The Layout presently has many transformer poles minus the other materials.

Sources familiar with the development told TNIE, “L&T had installed 250-plus transformers in Blocks 1 to 5 as part of the contract. While the thefts used to happen once a month earlier, it had become rampant in the last two weeks with materials on 50-plus transformers missing.” It costs at least Rs 50,000 to erect a transformer including labour charges, he explained. L&T confirmed the development. 

Ashok, a representative of NPKL Open Forum which represents a section of site owners, said, “Transformer poles, street-light pole frames, fixtures, fittings, and even nut bolts are being stolen frequently due to delay in commissioning power supply here.” Dr Padma Prasad, Convenor of NPKL Progressive Front, which represents another section of site owners, said, “If the contractor suffers a huge loss due to theft, then there will be further delay in completion of the project.” 

