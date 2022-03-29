Animated avatar

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 29th March 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:10 AM

By Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are just beginning to learn to sing, it is important to choose the right songs. And songs from animated movies are ideal for beginners in the western vocal space. A number of factors play into this. Firstly, they are generally not as long as other songs, and are not as hard to manage as a beginner.

Second, since they are popular and catchy, most people can easily hum along while the song is playing. Finally, the lyrics and tune are easy enough to learn by heart. These are all great reasons to begin your journey with music through animated film songs.

Most singing tips are applicable across a wide variety of musical styles. So, if you’re looking to learn and perform a fun new song, here are some tips that might help: 

Practise vocal warmups before you begin
As the name suggests, vocal warmups are similar to the warmups you do before going for a run. They stretch your vocal cords, clear your throat, and help you relax and get into the right space before singing. They also help you manage your breathing more effectively while you sing. 

Maintain a good posture while singing
Many a times, a singers voices improve drastically just with a quick postural fix. Start by standing straight, keeping your chest comfortably lifted, and ensuring that you’re not leaning backwards or forwards. These are simple steps to help you get a great head start. 

Learn more about the bigger picture
It’s important to understand how instruments, production, and songwriting factor into the song as a whole. This will help you work on your part with more focus. 

Don’t force yourself
Most importantly, remember — if you have to force your voice and if you feel like something hurts, then you are doing something wrong. This can lead to long-term voice strain, and can slow down the progress you have made this far. While singing higher notes, find ways to open up your voice instead of singing in a falsetto or forcing your voice box to hit the notes. 

The best way to gain control over your voice is to start by practising everyday, no matter where you are. Develop your own practice schedule that includes some warmup exercises, singing, and learning lyrics. With time, you will be able to put your own unique spin on classic tunes.

