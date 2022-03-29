BU associations begin bandh, demand VC appointment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a vice-chancellor yet to be appointed to Bangalore University, various organisations, including associations of teaching and non-teaching staff, PhD scholars and students, began observing bandh on Monday.

The organisations took out a protest rally at the university campus, demanding that a new VC be appointed at the earliest, considering that this is the first instance ever that a VC has not been appointed to a university for almost a fortnight. As a result, various issues like the approval of PhD theses, promotions, and convocation details, among others are awaiting approval.

Prof K R Venugopal had vacated the post of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor following the dismissal of four appeals questioning the order of the Karnataka High Court, which set aside his appointment. This was done as his appointment by the Governor had not been undertaken with the concurrence of the State Government. It has also been reported that the university’s adminstration registrar, M Kotresh, has allegedly filed an appeal in the Supreme Court to retain Venugopal as the VC, however, he has said that he is still awaiting a formal government order regarding the matter.