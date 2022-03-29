Dreams coming true

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not everyday that you wake up to your idol appreciating the work you have done. For Surya Shetty, it turned into a reality when his 3D art of Deepika Padukone was picked by the actress herself. Padukone, who is trying to reach more of her fans through her social media handle, recently did a fun search for her name tag on Instagram and picked seven fan art from across the country and Shetty was one of them. He was the only Bengalurean to make it to the list. She posted all the art work on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Went through my tags and found some gold” to which her actor-husband Ranveer Singh quirkily replied, “Byoodiful”.

Deepika Padukone

Currently 25-year-old artist, who is known as unrest_mind on Instagram, has minted the artwork as NFT. Shetty, who also mentioned that the post by actor made his “whole year”, did a digital caricature of Padukone as Mastani of the movie Bajirao Mastani. “It was a pleasant surprise for me. I didn’t know about it but had a hint of it when one of her team members who handles her social media contacted me.

Later, my friends started texting me about it,” says city-based Shetty, who is a marketing professional. An avid fan of Padukone, Shetty particular picked this look of the actor from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie because of it’s elegance and drama. “I love the costume and elegance her look holds. The gold and white combination looks cinematic too,” says Shetty, who is currently working on a caricature series on Padukone.

Even if he has been working on similar artworks since 2017, he found this one to be particularly challenging. “Caricaturing someone is not about making the subject look beautiful. Instead, it’s mostly about exaggerating their flaws. Padukone is so beautiful that it was difficult for me to make her look funny,” laughs Shetty.

Of course, an exposure like this definitely cannot be hidden from people. His Instagram inbox is flooded the congratulatory messages along with special requests too. “More than congratulatory messages people are requesting similar art for themselves. But the moment I tell them how much I charge for my artwork, they no longer reply,” says Shetty, adding that his digital art usually starts from a price of R10,000.

