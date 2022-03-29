STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh mulls changes in PUC revaluation process

2,777 candidates were affected due to wrong evaluations in last 3 yrs, says minister 

Published: 29th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday announced that changes will be brought in the reevaluation process of PUC answer sheets. He added that currently, there is no provision to consider the reevaluation marks, if it is lesser or not more than six marks, and it is being considered to include them as PU results are very important.

Replying to a question by BJP MLC N Ravikumar in the Council on Monday, Nagesh informed that 2,777 were affected due to wrong evaluations in the last three years and four evaluators were penalised for that, and Rs 400 was collected from them as fine.

MLC SV Sankanur, who raised the question on behalf of Ravikumar, said that though a large number of students were affected, only a few were penalised. He demanded that there should be a benchmark for evaluation and evaluators who did wrong evaluations must be blacklisted.

As Sankanur also pointed out that some students, who had passed the exams, were failed after applying for reevaluation, as evaluators had reduced more than 15 marks, the minister replied that changes will be brought to the evaluation system. “Currently, if a student applies for reevaluation and the variation does not exceed six marks, it won’t be considered. But, as even a single mark makes a lot of difference in the competitive world, an amendment will be made to consider the reevaluated mark,” Nagesh said.

