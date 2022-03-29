STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC directs allotment of vacant seats to college

It also directed that the remaining government seats also be allotted to the college in the mop-up round, or in any other subsequent round which may be held later.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accepting the unconditional apology tendered by the undersecretary of the Medical Education Department, with a word of caution for disobeying the order, the Karnataka High Court directed the department and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to allot the remaining vacant seats after two rounds of counselling — except seats under NRI and other quota — to GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (GRMC), Mangaluru. 

It also directed that the remaining government seats also be allotted to the college in the mop-up round, or in any other subsequent round which may be held later. A division bench of Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order,  modifying the order dated March 5, 2022, while disposing of the petition filed by GRMC. Though the status of a linguistic minority institution has been granted to the college by an order dated January 24, 2022, the state government did not implement it with regard to seat matrix. 

Therefore, the petitioner-GRMC moved the high court seeking direction to the respondents — Medical Education department and KEA — to effect necessary changes in the seat matrix for allocation of seats to linguistic minorities for admission to undergraduate courses in medicine.  

