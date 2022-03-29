Making room

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In relationships, when one person starts to spend a lot of time with another person, whether they move-in together or not, a key indicator of the seriousness or the longevity of the relationship is often the sharing of space for the other person’s things. It can be as simple as bringing in a toothbrush and overnight clothes and keeping them in the partner’s space, or the deliberate clearing up of space in a closet or wardrobe, or even whole rooms, for clothes and things.

It gets more intense when you need space for not just a few sets of clothes, personal toiletries and electronics, but also for other objects and aspects of each other’s lives. It is one thing when people are meeting as carefree people, everyone with similar amounts of literal baggage, if not the emotional kind, and all making a home together.

It is quite another when people have lived a while on their own and have accumulated a life of their own, complete with all that it means like furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, art, shoes and all such things. When we meet as such individuals with pretty full lives and fuller homes, and are then thinking about spending more time together, moving in and making a home together can become a whole new challenge. It is one thing to make space for weekends or slightly more, and quite another if people are actually moving in together — whose couch gets to stay? Does the bigger TV stay and smaller screens kicked

out? Whose bed stays? Do you keep the cappuccino maker or the traditional brass coffee filters?

Where people have even slightly different tastes and preferences, the act of merging households can be quite a task, given how many things and objects we get attached to over time. Most things are not just things but stories about our lives, marking events, relationships and times. We might keep a wobbly pressure cooker just because it was given by a favourite relative or be loathe to dispose of a faded chair with chipped legs just because those marks remind you of a beloved pet that went through its teething phase. Some things might be much simpler — like a set of shot glasses that an ex brought as a gift, or outdated electronics, but most objects do gather not just dust but sentiments, memories and nostalgia.

When making space for a loved one, we are not making space just for their clothes and objects, but for the person they have been before us, and all the things that are significant to them. How much space we make is important, but even more important is how we make that space for them. Do we hold space for all that a person has been, or do we expect and demand a whole new start or open it up little by little, pulling them into our lives, or really opening ourselves up as well, integrating with each other? Making heart space is one thing. Making space for each other’s art can be something else altogether.