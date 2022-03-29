STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials spar over 2041 Bengaluru Master Plan

One part of the discussion is about the international airport at Devanahalli, stretching to Hindupur and its surroundings, becoming the hub of development and focusing towards north Bengaluru.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the revised Master Plan 2031 shelved by the state government and work on approval of 2041 master plan underway, the tussle among government officials and cracks in the system are becoming evident.

The discord has brought the attention back on the growth of Bengaluru on the lines of Delhi, Mumbai and Noida. Some officials have suggested forming New Bengaluru, like Navi Mumbai or Greater Noida.

One part of the discussion is about the international airport at Devanahalli, stretching to Hindupur and its surroundings, becoming the hub of development and focusing towards north Bengaluru. Some officials from BMRCL and Urban Development Department have suggested transit-oriented development (TOD) with emphasis on the Metro, while officials from other agencies, including the transport department, UDD and BDA, have suggested an expansion of the city.

They are also in favour of reviving the long-shelved plan of Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) that would create five townships, including Bidadi, Ramanagara, Sathanur, Solur and Nandagudi.

While proposing a decentralised city, BDA officials caution other officials and experts that the focus of the revised master plan 2041 should be to avoid choking the city. The TOD has failed in many developed international cities, and it should not be an option while preparing the draft at a cost of Rs 16 crore, they say.

“The 2041 master plan, just like the 2031 one, is focusing on TOD, which is not good for the city. If there are government lands around Metro, the option of going vertical is fine. But in the present model where there are homes around the lines, it is impractical. Also Metro is not the only mode of transport in Bengaluru, and with this, the Central Business Districts will become more congested. The city needs an all-round development with multi-modal transport and expansion,” said a UDD official.

