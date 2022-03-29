STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tentative KCET dates announced

The tentative schedule of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admission into professional courses was released on Monday.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tentative schedule of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admission into professional courses was released on Monday. The examination will be held from June 16-18, with registrations starting from April 5 and will end on April 20.

The last date to pay the fees is April 22. Any corrections in applications will be allowed from May 2-6. Admission cards will be available for download on May 30, from 11 am onwards. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan made the announcement on Monday morning.

TIMETABLE
June 16: Biology and Maths 
June 17: Physics & Chemistry 
June 18: Kannada Language Test (Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas only)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCET
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp