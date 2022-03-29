Tentative KCET dates announced

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tentative schedule of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admission into professional courses was released on Monday. The examination will be held from June 16-18, with registrations starting from April 5 and will end on April 20.

The last date to pay the fees is April 22. Any corrections in applications will be allowed from May 2-6. Admission cards will be available for download on May 30, from 11 am onwards. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan made the announcement on Monday morning.

TIMETABLE

June 16: Biology and Maths

June 17: Physics & Chemistry

June 18: Kannada Language Test (Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas only)