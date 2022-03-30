STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete Ejipura flyover by Dec 31: Karnataka HC to agency

Before this, senior counsel, representing Simplex Infrastructures Limited, filed an application seeking recalling of the order dated February 17, 2022

Published: 30th March 2022 07:08 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Tuesday permitted the Simplex Infrastructures Limited to file an affidavit giving undertaking to complete the flyover between Ejipura Junction and Kendriya Sadan, Koramangala, by December 31, 2022.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar permitted an affidavit to be filed considering the time-consuming activity of engaging a new agency for the completion of the remaining work, and the process involved to hire a new agency.

Before this, senior counsel, representing Simplex Infrastructures Limited, filed an application seeking recalling of the order dated February 17, 2022 and also challenged the termination of contract. It was submitted that absence of the contractor during the proceeding was bona fide and contractor is ready to give an undertaking before the court that they are ready to complete the project in a time-bound manner. 

