Karnataka HC asks state to file status report on Civil Service Board

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that the directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2013 to constitute a Civil Service Board (CSB) is under consideration. Recording the submission, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar asked the state to file a status report, before adjourning the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sudha Katwa.