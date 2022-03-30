STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC asks state to file status report on Civil Service Board

Recording the submission, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar asked the state to file a status report,

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that the directions issued by the Supreme Court in 2013 to constitute a Civil Service Board (CSB) is under consideration. Recording the submission, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar asked the state to file a status report, before adjourning the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by advocate Sudha Katwa.  

