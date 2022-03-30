STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker killed by BMTC bus had barbed wire injuries

As the postmortem report of the tusker which was hit by a BMTC bus in Kaggalipura is awaited, there are concerns about barbed wire found entangled in its trunk.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the postmortem report of the tusker which was hit by a BMTC bus in Kaggalipura is awaited, there are concerns about barbed wire found entangled in its trunk. With photographs of barbed wire dangling from the tusker’s snout being circulated far and wide, conservationists are ringing alarm bells. While some say the tusker died because of this and not because of the accident, forest officials assert that the death was due to shock, and the barbed wire injury was old.

A senior forest official said that many property owners put up barbed wire fences around their properties standing along the elephant corridor. These are encroached spaces. Many cases of wild animals limping because of barbed wire injuries are noted in Bannerghatta National Park, UM Kaval forest and other 
reserve forests.

“Properties around forest patches on the city outskirts are a matter of concern, not just because they are encroached, but also the type of fencing -- they use either barbed wire or electric fences. Also, many property owners here have political connections. Animals, when trying to enter green pastures, get entangled in the wires or are grievously injured, and die a gradual painful death. These deaths are not recorded because of man-animal conflict, but get recorded as natural deaths,” the official pointed out.

