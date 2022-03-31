Karnataka govt school students to get transport: BC Nagesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday said that several partnerships are being signed with private companies to provide vehicles to ferry students of government schools. The minister was speaking in reference to Canara Bank donating two Maruti eco mini vans to the Department of Education as part of their corporate social responsibility initiative on Tuesday.

It is a vital collaboration between private and community players, Nagesh said, and the government to improve facilities, especially for the government schools. In this connection, multiple initiatives have been undertaken under the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC). The introduction of transport vehicles to help students reach schools is also part of a larger initiative to develop government model schools in the state.

He said that government schools, especially in rural areas, that have a proper building, and facilities like a playground, computer lab and others, will be selected as model schools. Priority will be given to hire teachers to improve the quality of education, he said, and added that to encourage children to enrol in these schools, transport will be provided through the vehicles donated by the private players.

“The aim is to improve the quality of education in government schools in the state, make teachers available for all languages and subjects, promote competitiveness among children, and make full use of infrastructure,” he said. He invited private companies, associations and organisations to collaborate with the government for funding transport or developing schools.